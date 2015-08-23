LONDON Aug 23 Pedro scored a debut goal as champions Chelsea got their stuttering Premier League campaign off the ground with an entertaining 3-2 victory against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Sunday.

Chelsea -- who had taken one point from their opening two matches -- were indebted to Thibaut Courtois who saved James Morrison's early penalty before Pedro, signed this week from Barcelona, poked home in the 20th minute.

Diego Costa converted Pedro's shot in the 30th minute, Morrison atoned for his earlier penalty miss to pull a goal back five minutes later before Cesar Azpilicueta restored Chelsea's two-goal cushion in the 42nd minute.

John Terry, who was substituted for the first time ever under Jose Mourinho during last week's loss to Manchester City, was dismissed for bringing down Salomon Rondon and though Morrison added his second, Chelsea held on to register their first victory of the season.

Later on Sunday Manchester City take their 100 percent record to Goodison Park to face Everton while Southampton visit promoted Watford. (Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing by Pritha Sarkar)