LONDON Aug 29 Arsenal laboured to their second win of the season with a highly-charged 1-0 victory against 10-man Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday.

Having defended manfully following the 16th-minute dismissal of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Newcastle captain Fabricio Coloccini deflected Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's goal-bound shot into his own net in the 52nd minute.

In a match that also featured six yellow cards Arsenal dominated possession but were far from their dazzling attacking best and have only scored three goals, including two own-goals, in four games this season.

Arsenal sit in fifth place with seven points while Newcastle are yet to win this season and lie 17th on two points.

Leaders Manchester City look to extend their 100 percent start to the season against promoted Watford later on Saturday. Champions Chelsea host Crystal Palace and Liverpool face West Ham United.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond)