LONDON Aug 30 Dusan Tadic's brace gave Southampton's stuttering Premier League campaign lift-off with a comfortable 3-0 victory over promoted Norwich City at St Mary's on Sunday.

After Graziano Pelle poked Southampton ahead in the 45th minute Tadic took over with an impressive display, scoring quick-fire goals midway through the second half to give the south coast club their first victory of the season.

Norwich defender Steven Whittaker was dismissed having received two yellow cards within four first-half minutes for professional fouls.

Victory moved Southampton up to 10th with five points while Norwich sit one point adrift in 14th.

Manchester United visit Swansea City later on Sunday.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond)