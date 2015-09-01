Sept 1 West Ham United have signed midfielder Victor Moses from Chelsea on a season-long loan, the Hammers said on their website on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old, who spent the last season on loan with Stoke City, scored three goals in 19 Premier League appearances for the Potters last season, helping them to their highest ever league finish of 9th place.

The Nigeria international has featured in his country's victorious 2013 Africa Cup of Nations campaign and the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

This is Moses's third loan spell in as many seasons having previously been on loan with Liverpool.

Moses also becomes the Hammers' second loan-signing on transfer deadline day, having earlier announced the arrival of midfielder Alex Song from Barcelona. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)