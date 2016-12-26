Soccer-Midfielder Coutinho extends contract with Liverpool
Jan 25 Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
* Arsenal beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0
* Giroud strikes late to seal victory
* Giroud scored fourth league goal of season in first league start
* Albion goalkeeper Foster had denied Arsenal with three top saves
* Yacob spurned rare chance for visitors
* Gunners are nine points behind leaders Chelsea
* Arsenal host Crystal Palace next, West Brom visit Southampton
ARSENAL 1 WEST BROMWICH ALBION 0
Dec 26 Olivier Giroud made the most of his first league start of the season by heading Arsenal to a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Monday and avoiding a third game without victory for Arsene Wenger's side.
Goalkeeper Ben Foster had repeatedly frustrated the hosts in a dominant second-half display but France international Giroud finally found a way through by nodding Mesut Ozil's arched cross beyond him in the 86th minute.
Giroud's fourth league goal of the season lifted Arsenal third in the standings, level on 37 points with Liverpool who play Stoke City on Tuesday, but they are still nine behind leaders Chelsea.
Arsenal came alive after the break following a timid first- half display but kept coming up against the heroic Foster, who denied Alex Iwobi and Alexis Sanchez, who also rattled the post.
(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)
Jan 25 Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2021, the Premier League team have said.
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Scottish Cup 4th Round replay matches on Tuesday 4th Round, replay Tuesday, January 24 Queen's Park (III) - Ayr United (II) 6-7 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): 4th Round, replay Wednesday, January 25 Hearts v Raith Rovers (II) (1945)