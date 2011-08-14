MANCHESTER, England Aug 14 Chelsea's bid to
give new coach Andre Villas-Boas a winning start in his first
Premier League match was scuppered by some excellent goalkeeping
as they drew 0-0 at Stoke City on Sunday.
After a muted first half, Chelsea picked up the pace after
the break with John Obi Mikel, substitute Nicolas Anelka and
Salomon Kalou forcing Stoke goalkeeper Asmir Begovic to make
some great saves.
Striker Fernando Torres was behind many of the Chelsea moves
forward, playing with a confidence last seen in his best
Liverpool days, but despite dominating the game last year's
league runners-up could not find the back of the net.
Two of Chelsea's title rivals, Arsenal and Liverpool, have
also already dropped points with Arsene Wenger's side drawing
0-0 at Newcastle United on Saturday and Kenny Dalglish's men
being held 1-1 at home to Sunderland in their opener.
Champions Manchester United start the defence of their title
later in the day at West Bromwich Albion, while fellow trophy
hopefuls Manchester City kick off their campaign at home to
promoted Swansea City on Monday.
