* Argentine scores twice as substitute
* Dzeko and Silva also net in 4-0 romp
MANCHESTER, England, Aug 15 Manchester City's
new striker Sergio Aguero netted twice on a spectacular debut
after coming off the bench in their 4-0 home win over promoted
Swansea City on Monday as the potential Premier League title
challengers made an impressive start.
The Argentine, who joined in July for a reported City record
of $64 million, entered the fray on the hour after Edin Dzeko
gave the hosts the lead and was soon on the scoresheet himself
when he tapped in Micah Richards' low cross in the 68th minute.
Three minutes later the former Atletico Madrid forward
turned provider when he superbly hooked a ball back from the
byline for David Silva to slam home.
Aguero then fired in a mesmeric fourth goal from distance in
stoppage time.
"He needs two or three weeks to be 100 percent maybe," City
manager Roberto Mancini told Sky Sports in an ominous warning to
City's rivals.
"For me he is a fantastic striker, he is young. I'm
delighted after this performance but I think in the first half
Swansea played very well."
The Welsh side did indeed make a decent fist of the opening
exchanges in their first ever Premier League game but the gulf
in class soon began to show.
City's victory was the only home win of the opening round of
English top-flight matches and their fans, bereft of silverware
for 35 years before May's FA Cup triumph, will now be dreaming
of snatching the league crown off Manchester United next May.
RICHEST CLUB
The world's richest club took their time to break the
deadlock but were solidly on top from the middle of the first
half and could have gone ahead when Silva and Gareth Barry
rattled the bar while Yaya Toure blasted wide.
Bosnian striker Dzeko eased any Eastlands nerves when he
tucked the ball away in the 57th minute after Swansea's busy
Dutch keeper Michel Vorm, also making his league debut, parried
Adam Johnson's shot following a superb driving run by Silva.
Aguero, having had no real practice in a City shirt after
finishing the Copa America last month, came on just after the
goal and almost netted with his first touch as he made one of
the most memorable debut cameos English football has seen in
recent years.
"There is a great bond in this group, I'm feeling the love,"
City keeper Joe Hart said.
Stephen Dobbie's second-half effort was Swansea's best
although it barely troubled Hart. They will take consolation in
the fact that they will face much easier tests this term even if
everyone at the club knows they are in for a long hard season.
Their style has been compared to Blackpool, who became the
neutral's favourite last term for their attacking endeavour but
were still relegated straight back to the Championship (second
division).
"I said to the players I was very, very proud of them
tonight," Swansea manager Brendan Rodgers said.
City have their eyes fixed on the opposite end of the table
and Aguero's explosive debut will have assured fans they have an
ideal replacement for Carlos Tevez, who was not picked on Monday
after asking weeks ago for a move which has not yet transpired.
