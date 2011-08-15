MANCHESTER, England Aug 15 Sergio Aguero netted twice on his Manchester City debut to help the potential Premier League title challengers get off to an impressive start with a 4-0 home win over promoted Swansea City on Monday.

The Argentine, who joined in July for a reported City record of $64 million, entered the fray on the hour after Edin Dzeko had given the hosts the lead and was soon on the scoresheet when he tapped in Micah Richards' low cross after 68 minutes.

Three minutes later the former Atletico Madrid forward turned provider when he superbly hooked a ball back from the byline for David Silva to slam home.

Aguero then fired in a mesmeric fourth in stoppage time.

Welsh side Swansea made a decent fist of the opening exchanges in their first ever Premier League game but the gulf between the teams soon began to show. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)