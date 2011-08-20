LONDON Aug 20 Arsenal suffered yet more misery on Saturday as Liverpool won 2-0 at the Emirates thanks to an own goal and a late Luis Suarez strike, with the London side reduced to 10 men for the second successive Premier League game.

Arsene Wenger's team, still reeling from the departure this week of former captain Cesc Fabregas and gripped by injuries and suspensions, got off to a bad start when they lost defender Laurent Koscielny to injury after a quarter of an hour.

It got worse when Emmanuel Frimpong, one of their better players on his first Premier League start, was sent off after receiving a second yellow card following a dangerous tackle on Lucas with 20 minutes to go.

An own goal by Aaron Ramsey, the ball coming off his chest after a touch by Suarez, handed Liverpool the lead in the 78th minute before the Uruguay striker made sure of the points with a stoppage-time effort.

Earlier, Newcastle United won the northeast derby with Ryan Taylor's 62nd-minute free kick securing a 1-0 victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light where the hosts finished with 10 men after Phil Bardsley was sent off.

Chelsea host West Bromwich Albion later on Saturday (1630)while fellow title hopefuls Manchester City travel to Bolton Wanderers on Sunday and champions Manchester United entertain Tottenham Hotspur on Monday. (Writing by Sonia Oxley in Manchester; Editing by Tony Jimenez; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)