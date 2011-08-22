MANCHESTER, England Aug 22 Danny Welbeck scored one goal and created another as a youthful Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in an entertaining Premier League match at Old Trafford on Monday.

Any doubts about manager Alex Ferguson's decision to field a starting lineup with an average age of just 23 were dispelled just after an hour when 20-year-old striker Welbeck headed in a pinpoint cross from 22-year-old midfielder Tom Cleverley.

Welbeck's neat backheel set up Anderson's sweet strike in the 76th minute and Wayne Rooney added the third with a late header as the champions carried on the fantastic home form that propelled them to the title last season .

United, who dropped only two points at Old Trafford on their way to a record 19th league title, maintained their perfect start after last weekend's win over West Bromwich Albion.

