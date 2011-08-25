LONDON Aug 25 Sunday's Premier League showdown between Manchester United and Arsenal will resemble an Under-21 match such will be the youth on show in two of England's biggest sides.

Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger are the two most experienced managers in the league but they never shy away from giving young players a big chance, while injuries mean the average age will plummet even more at Old Trafford.

"We still believe in young players," Ferguson said after Monday's 3-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur put United joint-top with two wins from two.

"That's what this club is about and I think all the fans appreciate that, more so when you see the ability they've got. We've always had confidence to play young players.

"But this group have such fantastic ability, it forces me to play them really."

United fielded their second-youngest starting lineup since the Premier League started in 1992 at home to Spurs with scorer Danny Welbeck only 20, defender Phil Jones 19 and midfielder Tom Cleverley 22.

Injuries to centre backs Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand will push Ferguson towards youth again despite Arsenal being one of United's biggest rivals over recent years with a string of memorable and heated matches between the pair.

Wenger is also relying on his young players after being forced to sell top midfielders Cesc Fabregas to Barcelona and Samir Nasri to Manchester City.

EASED PRESSURE

Midfielders Jack Wilshere and Emmanuel Frimpong, both still learning their trade themselves, are out through injury and suspension as Arsenal follow up their 2-0 home defeat by Liverpool with another 'big five' clash.

Victory over Udinese in the Champions League qualifiers on Wednesday has eased some of the pressure on Wenger after a harrowing few weeks but his chances of replacing Fabregas and Nasri before Sunday look doubtful.

The likes of 20-year-old midfielder Aaron Ramsey and 19-year-old fullback Carl Jenkinson could again start in front of 75,000.

Nasri meanwhile will be bidding to make his Manchester City debut as the table-toppers travel to Spurs also on Sunday.

Roberto Mancini's men have scored seven goals in their opening two victories and the Italian is spoilt for choice in attacking areas.

Troubled duo Carlos Tevez and Mario Balotelli have only been on the bench so far but Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp also boasts a raft of forwards with Emmanuel Adebayor due to sign on loan from City shortly.

Midfielder Luka Modric is still at Tottenham with days ticking down in the transfer window but Chelsea, who could hand new winger Juan Mata his debut in Saturday's visit of promoted Norwich City, may still try to swoop.

Liverpool host Bolton Wanderers while Wolverhampton Wanderers, who like Man United and Man City have won their two openers, travel just down the road to Aston Villa.