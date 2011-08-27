LONDON Aug 27 Wolverhampton Wanderers continued their good start to the Premier League season with a battling 0-0 draw at local rivals Aston Villa on Saturday.

Argentine Franco Di Santo scored twice to give Wigan Athletic a 2-0 home win over promoted Queen's Park Rangers in the other early kickoff, with the visitors deciding not to hand Joey Barton a debut after his move from Newcastle United.

Wolves had won their opening two fixtures like Manchester City and Manchester United but were content to leave Birmingham with a point after Villa put them under the cosh for long spells.

Gabriel Agbonlahor had arguably the best chance for the hosts but goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey pulled off a good save.

Wolves, strugglers last term, lead the table on seven points while Villa and Wigan are joint-fourth ahead of fixtures later on Saturday.

Manchester City travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday when champions Manchester United welcome Arsenal.