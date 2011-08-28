LONDON Aug 28 Edin Dzeko and Manchester City continued their superb start to the season when the Bosnian striker bagged four goals in a vastly confident 5-1 win at a shell-shocked Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Debutant Samir Nasri was the architect of the first two goals as Roberto Mancini's expensively-assembled side made it three wins out of three and took over at the top of the Premier League pending Manchester United hosting Arsenal later.

Former Arsenal midfielder Nasri had already gone close himself twice before putting in a perfect left-wing cross for Dzeko to prod home on 34 minutes.

Dzeko, who struggled when he arrived last season but has scored in every league game so far this term, netted again seven minutes later with an expert header from another Nasri ball from the left.

Dzeko's close-range third and Sergio Aguero scoring with aplomb underlined City's title aspirations before Spurs, beaten to a Champions League spot by the visitors last term, netted through Younes Kaboul.

Chelsea target Luka Modric was booed by his own Spurs fans and their mood darkened further when Dzeko bent in a brilliant fourth in injury time.

In the other early kickoff, striker Leon Best scored twice in Newcastle United's 2-1 home win over Fulham. (Reporting by Mark Meadows, editing by Dave Thompson; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)