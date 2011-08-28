LONDON Aug 28 Edin Dzeko and Manchester City
continued their superb start to the season when the Bosnian
striker bagged four goals in a vastly confident 5-1 win at a
shell-shocked Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
Debutant Samir Nasri was the architect of the first two
goals as Roberto Mancini's expensively-assembled side made it
three wins out of three and took over at the top of the Premier
League pending Manchester United hosting Arsenal later.
Former Arsenal midfielder Nasri had already gone close
himself twice before putting in a perfect left-wing cross for
Dzeko to prod home on 34 minutes.
Dzeko, who struggled when he arrived last season but has
scored in every league game so far this term, netted again seven
minutes later with an expert header from another Nasri ball from
the left.
Dzeko's close-range third and Sergio Aguero scoring with
aplomb underlined City's title aspirations before Spurs, beaten
to a Champions League spot by the visitors last term, netted
through Younes Kaboul.
Chelsea target Luka Modric was booed by his own Spurs fans
and their mood darkened further when Dzeko bent in a brilliant
fourth in injury time.
In the other early kickoff, striker Leon Best scored twice
in Newcastle United's 2-1 home win over Fulham.
