MANCHESTER, England, Sept 10 Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick as Manchester City maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 3-0 victory over Wigan Athletic on Saturday while fellow title hopefuls Chelsea won 2-1 at Sunderland.

Argentina forward Aguero took his tally to six goals in four games with a first-half strike and two after the break in a one-sided game in Manchester where the scoreline could have been much worse for the visitors.

Captain John Terry opened the scoring for Chelsea in the 18th minute before Daniel Sturridge, picked ahead of misfiring Fernando Torres, doubled the lead with a cheeky backheel in the second half while Sunderland scored late to set up a nervy end.

Arsenal were finally sent some good luck after a bad start to the season when a blunder by Swansea City goalkeeper Michel Vorm handed Andrei Arshavin a 40th-minute winner in a 1-0 victory at the Emirates stadium.

Liverpool's unbeaten start came to a halt after they lost 1-0 at Stoke City while Tottenham Hotspur won 2-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers helped by a goal from debutant Emmanuel Adebayor and Everton drew 2-2 at home to Aston Villa.

Champions Manchester United make the short trip to Bolton Wanderers later on Saturday, looking to match City's 100 percent start to the season.