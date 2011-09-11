Soccer-Spurs keen to put Liverpool's title ambitions to bed - Kane
Feb 7 Tottenham Hotspur are eager to land a fatal blow to Liverpool's slim Premier League title hopes when the sides meet at Anfield on Saturday, striker Harry Kane has said.
LONDON, Sept 11 Peter Odemwingie scored after three minutes to give West Bromwich Albion their first points of the season when they won 1-0 in the Premier League at promoted Norwich City on Sunday.
The 30-year-old Nigeria international striker, back in the side after injury, took advantage of a mixup between central defender Richie de Laet and reserve goalkeeper Declan Rudd to pounce for what proved to be the only goal of the game.
Although he later had a second half penalty saved by Rudd, West Brom withstood some late Norwich pressure to pick up their first points after three successive defeats.
Norwich, back in the top flight after six years have now drawn two and lost two of their opening four games and conceded a penalty in all of them.
In later action, Fulham and Blackburn Rovers, who occupy the bottom two positions, were meeting at Craven Cottage (1500 GMT). (Reporting by Mike Collett)
Feb 7 Tottenham Hotspur are eager to land a fatal blow to Liverpool's slim Premier League title hopes when the sides meet at Anfield on Saturday, striker Harry Kane has said.
Feb 6 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is refusing to rest on his laurels after becoming the oldest player to net 15 goals in a Premier League season when he scored in Sunday's 3-0 win at Leicester City.
Feb 6 Striker Sergio Aguero says he is eager to win back his place in Manchester City's starting line-up and it will be up to the Premier League club to decide whether to keep him once the season ends.