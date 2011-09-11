LONDON, Sept 11 Peter Odemwingie scored after three minutes to give West Bromwich Albion their first points of the season when they won 1-0 in the Premier League at promoted Norwich City on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Nigeria international striker, back in the side after injury, took advantage of a mixup between central defender Richie de Laet and reserve goalkeeper Declan Rudd to pounce for what proved to be the only goal of the game.

Although he later had a second half penalty saved by Rudd, West Brom withstood some late Norwich pressure to pick up their first points after three successive defeats.

Norwich, back in the top flight after six years have now drawn two and lost two of their opening four games and conceded a penalty in all of them.

In later action, Fulham and Blackburn Rovers, who occupy the bottom two positions, were meeting at Craven Cottage (1500 GMT). (Reporting by Mike Collett)