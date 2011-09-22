By Mark Meadows
| LONDON, Sept 22
LONDON, Sept 22 Manchester United's Michael Owen
and Manchester City's Owen Hargreaves have made strong cases for
inclusion in Saturday's Premier League matches after reminding
English football of their ability this week.
Little-used striker Owen bagged a brace in United's 3-0
League Cup third round win at Leeds United on Tuesday and with
Javier Hernandez likely to miss the tricky trip to Stoke City
(1630 GMT), the leaders may turn to the former England forward.
Hernandez was injured after a crunching tackle by Ashley
Cole in last weekend's 3-1 victory over Chelsea which left
champions United as the only Premier League team with a 100
percent record after five matches.
Dimitar Berbatov and the fit-again Danny Welbeck are other
options to partner Wayne Rooney up front for Alex Ferguson but
Owen is feeling back in the groove after a host of injuries.
"It's nice to prove to yourself and everyone that you can
still contribute, still play well. We're coming into a good part
of the season now, with the games coming thick and fast so
hopefully the games will be shared round a bit," the 31-year-old
told Sky.
Another man whose career has been blighted by injuries is
Hargreaves, who left United at the end of last season after
three years out.
He was surprisingly thrown a lifeline by rivals City and
scored a stunning goal on his debut in an injury-free 57 minutes
in Wednesday's 2-0 home win over League Cup holders Birmingham
City.
BELLAMY SPARKLES
Despite their billions, City boss Roberto Mancini complained
at the weekend that he did not have enough central midfielders
following the 2-2 draw at Fulham which left his side two points
behind United.
Hargreaves could fill the void at home to Everton on
Saturday (1145) if Nigel de Jong is still injured.
City let Craig Bellamy move to Liverpool after he became
another forgotten man but the striker also put pressure on his
manager in midweek after a goal and sparkling display in the 2-1
League Cup success at Brighton & Hove Albion.
With forward Andy Carroll struggling for form, the more
mobile Bellamy could be an option for Kenny Dalglish at home to
fading Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (1400) as
eighth-placed Liverpool look to recover for last weekend's
dreadful performance in a 4-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.
Captain Steven Gerrard also returned from injury at Brighton
and the midfielder could replace Charlie Adam against Wolves.
"It was fantastic for everyone connected with the football
club to see him back. I'm more pleased for Steven than anyone
else. He's worked very hard to get here," Dalglish said.
"We don't know when Steven will be at full pelt but it
certainly makes our squad a lot stronger."
Third-placed Chelsea host promoted Swansea City on Saturday
(1400), troubled Arsenal welcome Bolton Wanderers and a
resurgent Spurs go to Wigan Athletic as teams gear up for
Champions League and Europa League encounters next week.
(Editing by Alastair Himmer; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)