LONDON, Sept 24 Manchester City went top of the Premier League, at least until Manchester United play at Stoke City later on Saturday, when they beat Everton 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium with goals from second-half substitutes Mario Balotelli and James Milner.

The 21-year-old Balotelli came off the bench to score after 68 minutes following good work by Sergio Aguero who created the move for the Italian's first league goal of the season.

Balotelli shot from the edge of the box, took a deflection off defender Phil Jagielka and evaded Tim Howard in the Everton goal.

Milner scored his first goal of the season after 88 minutes when he raced on to a through ball from David Silva and poked the ball home.

Two minutes after City went ahead, the home side, who dominated for most of the game, almost went 2-0 ahead but Silva's left-foot shot bounced back off a post. Silva also had a goal disallowed for offside five minutes from time.

Six matches were kicking off at 1400 GMT with United not facing Stoke until 1630 GMT.

City, with 16 points from their six matches, will lead the standings at least until United, who have 15 points from five games, finish their game. (Editing by Clare Fallon)