By Mike Collett

LONDON, Sept 24 Manchester City went top of the Premier League, at least until Manchester United play later on Saturday, when they beat Everton 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium with goals from second-half substitutes Mario Balotelli and James Milner.

City have 16 points from six matches but United, on 15 points, will reclaim first place if they win or draw at Stoke City (1630GMT kickoff).

Chelsea stayed third after a dramatic 4-1 win over Swansea City at Stamford Bridge where their record 50.0 million pounds ($77.0 million) striker Fernando Torres scored and was sent off within 10 minutes in the first half. Ramires scored twice for Chelsea and Didier Drogba the other on his return from injury.

Newcastle United maintained their unbeaten start to the season and stayed fourth with Senegal international Demba Ba scoring a hat-trick in their 3-1 home win over Blackburn Rovers.

Liverpool are fifth after beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at Anfield where a Roger Johnson own goal and a second from Luis Suarez gave Liverpool the points.

Tottenham Hotspur continued their revival with their third straight League victory, winning 2-1 at Wigan Athletic to climb to sixth with first half goals from Rafael van der Vaart and Gareth Bale.

Arsenal, struggling at the wrong end of the table after their worst start for 58 years, moved up five places to 12th with a 3-0 win over Bolton Wanderers with Robin van Persie scoring his 99th and 100th goals for Arsenal and Alex Song grabbing a late third to leave Bolton bottom.

In the other afternoon match, West Bromwich Albion drew 0-0 at home with Fulham. (Editing by Justin Palmer)