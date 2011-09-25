Sept 25 Queens Park Rangers salvaged a 1-1 home
draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday with
their first home goal of the season coming from Villa defender
Richard Dunne who put through his own net in stoppage time.
Villa, who remain unbeaten after five draws and one win from
their opening six matches, looked set for fifth place in the
table as they led through a controversial second-half penalty
from Scotland midfielder Barry Bannan.
Referee Michael Oliver ruled Armand Traore, who joined QPR
from Arsenal last month, pulled Gabriel Agbonlahor's shirt in
the 58th minute, though TV replays appeared to show the defender
made minimal contact if any and no Villa player appealed for an
infringement.
Traore's misery was completed after 90 minutes when he was
sent off for a second bookable offence for a late lunge on
Villa's Marc Albrighton.
That seemed to set the seal for Villa's victory but a minute
later a QPR break ended with Villa defender Stephen Warnock
deflecting Heidar Helguson's cross on to Dunne's knees and he
could not stop the ball crossing his own line for his ninth
Premier League own goal.
The result left Villa in eighth place and QPR ninth. The
weekend programme will be completed on Monday when Norwich City
host Sunderland.
Manchester United top the table on goal difference from
Manchester City.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Sonia Oxley; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)