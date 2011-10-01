LONDON Oct 1 Andy Carroll scored his first league goal of the season while Luis Suarez added a late second to give Liverpool a comfortable 2-0 win at Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Saturday.

It was the third league goal only that Carroll has scored for Liverpool since his 35 million pounds ($54.5 million) move from Newcastle United in January and he took it well, sweeping home Jose Enrique's cutback into the bottom corner.

Suarez wrapped up the points for Kenny Dalglish's team when he took advantage of some slack Everton defending to score his fifth goal of the season eight minutes from time.

Everton were forced to play for more than an hour with 10 men after referee Martin Atkinson showed what appeared to be a harsh red card to defender Jack Rodwell for a challenge on Suarez.

Liverpool also missed a first half penalty when Tim Howard saved Dirk Kuyt's 44th minute penalty.

