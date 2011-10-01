(Adds late matches)

By Mike Collett

LONDON Oct 1 Manchester City's tough week ended on a high note on Saturday when they won 4-0 at Blackburn Rovers to maintain their unbeaten start in the Premier League and stay level on points with Manchester United at the top of the table.

Champions United also maintained their unbeaten start with a 2-0 home win over Norwich City thanks to a second half goals from Anderson and Danny Welbeck. They stay top on goal difference from City with both teams taking 19 points from their opening seven games.

In the day's lunchtime kickoff, Liverpool won 2-0 at Everton in the 185th Merseyside league derby with late goals from Andy Carroll and Luis Suarez. Everton played for more than an hour with 10 men after Jack Rodwell was sent off in the 23rd minute.

Newcastle United won 2-1 at Molineux to inflict a fourth consecutive league defeat on Wolverhampton Wanderers and climb to third, at least until Chelsea play at bottom-placed Bolton Wanderers on Sunday.

Aston Villa sent Wigan Athletic to a fourth successive league defeat with a 2-0 win at Villa Park while Sunderland drew 2-2 with West Bromwich Albion after trailing 2-0 inside the opening five minutes at the Stadium of Light.

City won at Blackburn with second half goals from Adam Johnson, Mario Balotelli and substitutes Samir Nasri and Stefan Savic but Argentine striker Sergio Aguero limped off in the first half with a groin injury.

He will now join his compatriot Carlos Tevez on the sidelines, but for totally different reasons following Tevez's suspension from the club for allegedly ignoring manager Roberto Mancini's instructions to come on as a substitute against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

(Editing by Martyn Herman)