BOLTON, England Oct 2 Frank Lampard scored a
hat-trick as Chelsea reminded their Manchester title rivals that
they too could score for fun with a 5-1 thumping of
bottom-of-the-table Bolton Wanderers in the Premier League on
Sunday.
Doubles apiece for Lampard and Daniel Sturridge, who spent
the second half of last season on loan at Bolton, put the
visitors four goals up with less than half an hour gone before
Bolton pulled one back through Dedryck Boyata after the break.
Lampard, who scored in midweek in the 1-1 Champions League
draw at Valencia, completed his treble in the 59th minute with a
low, right-footed shot in a performance that will go a long way
to silencing the critics who have questioned his future of late.
Chelsea climbed above Newcastle United to stand three points
behind free-scoring leaders Manchester United and City, with the
champions ahead on goal difference. The top two have 19 points
from seven games.
Later on Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur entertain Arsenal in the
north London derby, while Queens Park Rangers travel to Fulham
in another capital derby and promoted Swansea City host Stoke
City.
