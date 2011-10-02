BOLTON, England Oct 2 Frank Lampard scored a hat-trick as Chelsea reminded their Manchester title rivals that they too could score for fun with a 5-1 thumping of bottom-of-the-table Bolton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday.

Doubles apiece for Lampard and Daniel Sturridge, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Bolton, put the visitors four goals up with less than half an hour gone before Bolton pulled one back through Dedryck Boyata after the break.

Lampard, who scored in midweek in the 1-1 Champions League draw at Valencia, completed his treble in the 59th minute with a low, right-footed shot in a performance that will go a long way to silencing the critics who have questioned his future of late.

Chelsea climbed above Newcastle United to stand three points behind free-scoring leaders Manchester United and City, with the champions ahead on goal difference. The top two have 19 points from seven games.

Later on Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur entertain Arsenal in the north London derby, while Queens Park Rangers travel to Fulham in another capital derby and promoted Swansea City host Stoke City. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)