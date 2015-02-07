LONDON Feb 7 Harry Kane struck twice as Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to beat fierce rivals Arsenal 2-1 and enter the Premier League's top four after a fractious north London derby on Saturday.

Mesut Ozil had opened the scoring for Arsenal against the run of play when he volleyed in Oliver Giroud's miscued shot from close range after 11 minutes.

The visitors then stood firm in the face of continuous Tottenham attacks but Kane broke their resistance with his 21st goal in all competitions this season 11 minutes after the interval after Arsenal had failed to clear a corner.

The dominant hosts poured forward in search of a winner and Kane duly obliged, the striker planting a brilliant header beyond the desperate dive of David Ospina four minutes from time to secure victory for Spurs.

Tottenham climbed above Arsenal and Southampton into fourth place in the table, a Champions League qualification spot.

Leaders Chelsea travel to Aston Villa, second-placed Manchester City host Hull City and Everton and Liverpool meet in the Merseyside derby later on Saturday. (Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)