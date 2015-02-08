LONDON Feb 8 West Bromwich Albion came from two goals behind to snatch a 2-2 draw against fellow strugglers Burnley in a Premier League relegation scrap on Sunday.

Ashley Barnes provided the early bright spark for Burnley at a wet and gloomy Turf Moor when he headed in Danny Ings's looping cross on 11 minutes.

Ings doubled Burnley's lead in the 32nd when he headed home George Boyd's cross but West Brom gained a lifeline just before halftime when midfielder Chris Brunt nodded in from a corner.

West Brom substitute Brown Ideye grabbed a second half equaliser when he powered in a close range header from Brunt's corner.

As West Brom pushed for a winner, Burnley had Tom Heaton to thank as the defender cleared Saido Berahino's shot off the line late on.

West Brom are 15th in the table with 23 points from 24 matches, while Burnley are 17th with 21 points.

Later on Sunday, Newcastle United host Stoke City before fourth-placed Manchester United travel to West Ham United. (Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Alan Baldwin)