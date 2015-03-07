LONDON, March 7 Harry Kane struck twice as Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of a top-four finish received a boost thanks to a 2-1 victory over relegation-threatened Queens Park Rangers in the Premier League on Saturday.

QPR enjoyed the better of the early exchanges but Kane put Spurs in front against the run of play before adding his second after the break in front of England manager Roy Hodgson at Loftus Road.

Former Tottenham midfielder Sandro pulled a goal back for QPR but Spurs resisted some late pressure to hold on to the three points.

Spurs move up to sixth on 50 points and are now three behind fourth-placed Manchester United, while QPR remain in 18th place on 22 points, three behind Aston Villa.

