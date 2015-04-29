LONDON, April 29 Chelsea came from behind to beat Leicester City 3-1 on Wednesday and move to within one win of clinching the Premier League title for the first time in five years.

Lowly Leicester contained Chelsea for much of the opening period and took a deserved lead in stoppage time when Marc Albrighton kept his composure to fire the hosts ahead.

Didier Drogba equalised for Chelsea early in the second half before late goals from captain John Terry and Ramires ensured that victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday will seal Chelsea's first league title since 2010.

Chelsea have 80 points from 34 games with last season's champions Manchester City second on 67. Third-placed Arsenal also have 67 but they have played a game less.

Leicester, who had won their last four games, remained 17th with 31 points from 34 matches, one point ahead of 18th-placed Sunderland having played a game more.

(Reporting By Michael Hann)