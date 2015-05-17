LONDON May 17 Yaya Toure scored twice to lift Manchester City to a 4-2 win at Swansea City in an entertaining Premier League game on Sunday in which the hosts fought back from 2-0 down to level the scores.

Ivorian midfielder Toure struck his 50th league goal for second-placed City to give them a first-half lead and James Milner added a second.

Gylfi Sigurdsson pegged one back for Swansea with an excellent curling effort on the stroke of halftime and Bafetimbi Gomes struck his fifth goal in as many games to level the scores early in the second half.

As the hosts pushed on to complete a remarkable turnaround, Toure squeezed the ball in at the near post to restore the visitors' lead before City keeper Joe Hart made a stunning save to keep out a header from Federico Fernandez.

City's former Swansea striker Wilfried Bony added the fourth in stoppage-time with a well-placed finish and City moved six points ahead of Arsenal with one game left this season.

Later on Sunday, fourth-placed Manchester United host Arsenal, who are one position and two points above them and have a game in hand on both Manchester clubs.

