LONDON Aug 11 Manchester United's sparkling
performance in the Community Shield should put them in good
heart for the start of their Premier League title defence at
West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.
Tom Cleverley, Danny Welbeck, Phil Jones and Ashley Young
inspired the fightback that sank Manchester City at Wembley and
Alex Ferguson will keep faith with his vibrant young players as
they set out in pursuit of a 20th league title.
Ferguson's men won just five league games away from home
last season, one of them at West Brom, and they will face a
tougher challenge at The Hawthorns this time around as the
midlands side continue to improve under manager Roy Hodgson and
have signed livewire striker Shane Long.
Young was United's standout performer against City, the
pacey, versatile England forward looking instantly at home and
setting up a goal with a trademark free kick.
Elsewhere, Chelsea's new Portuguese coach Andre Villas-Boas
will begin his spell in England on Sunday with a tough trip to a
Stoke City side whose season has already started with Europa
League qualifying wins.
Last season's league runners-up have agreed a deal to add
Anderlecht's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku to their squad,
although yet-to-be completed paperwork may mean he misses out on
Sunday. Influential midfielder Frank Lampard could be fit after
returning to training this week following a throat infection.
On Saturday, Arsenal travel north to Newcastle United with
manager Arsene Wenger hoping that new forwards Gervinho and Alex
Oxlade-Chamberlain will appease the club's restless fans who
have called for extra recruits to boost their title challenge.
Arsenal, who host Italian side Udinese in a Champions League
playoff first leg on Tuesday, managed just one point against
Newcastle last season, losing at home and drawing 4-4 away after
being 4-0 up in one of the standout games of the season.
In contrast, Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish has splashed
the cash on a raft of midfielders and will also be able to call
on fully fit striker Andy Carroll for Saturday's visit of
Sunderland to Anfield.
Winger Stewart Downing has joined for 20 million pounds,
along with Charlie Adam and highly-rated England international
Jordan Henderson, who is set to face his former employers.
"Obviously Jordan is one they've lost. He's a good player
who they would have been understandably reluctant to let go,"
Dalglish told the club website.
"But sometimes as a manager you've got to be philosophical
and say if a player wants to go we should let him leave. I don't
think (Sunderland fans) will have any animosity towards Jordan."
Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham and newly promoted Queens Park
Rangers, all based in London where the capital has been
subjected to days of rioting and looting, host Everton, Aston
Villa and Bolton Wanderers respectively.
Manchester City, who will have to balance a league schedule
with Champions League commitments for the first time this
season, do not play until Monday giving manager Roberto Mancini
a little longer to decide which combination of his forwards to
use against promoted Swansea City.
Argentine Sergio Aguero, signed for a reported 38 million
pounds from Spanish side Atletico Madrid, will hope to start but
faces competition from Edin Dzeko, lively Italian Mario
Balotelli and unsettled talisman Carlos Tevez.
This season's other promoted side Norwich City travel to
Wigan Athletic on Saturday, while Blackburn Rovers host
Wolverhampton Wanderers.
