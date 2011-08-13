MANCHESTER, England Aug 13 Liverpool rued a
missed penalty and a disallowed goal as they drew 1-1 at home to
Sunderland on the opening day of the Premier League season on
Saturday.
The hosts went ahead through Luis Suarez's 12th-minute
header but an earlier miss by the Uruguayan from the spot and a
disallowed Andy Carroll effort allowed Sunderland to stay in the
game.
A great volley by winger Sebastian Larsson in the 57th
minute gave the Swede a goal on his debut and the visitors a
share of the points.
There were mixed fortunes for the newcomers, with Queens
Park Rangers thumped 4-0 at home by Bolton Wanderers and Norwich
City snatching a point with a 1-1 draw at Wigan Athletic.
Elsewhere, Wolverhampton Wanderers won 2-1 at Blackburn
Rovers and Fulham drew 0-0 with Aston Villa in a turgid game at
Craven Cottage.
