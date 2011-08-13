MANCHESTER, England Aug 13 Liverpool rued a missed penalty and a disallowed goal as they drew 1-1 at home to Sunderland on the opening day of the Premier League season on Saturday.

The hosts went ahead through Luis Suarez's 12th-minute header but an earlier miss by the Uruguayan from the spot and a disallowed Andy Carroll effort allowed Sunderland to stay in the game.

A great volley by winger Sebastian Larsson in the 57th minute gave the Swede a goal on his debut and the visitors a share of the points.

There were mixed fortunes for the newcomers, with Queens Park Rangers thumped 4-0 at home by Bolton Wanderers and Norwich City snatching a point with a 1-1 draw at Wigan Athletic.

Elsewhere, Wolverhampton Wanderers won 2-1 at Blackburn Rovers and Fulham drew 0-0 with Aston Villa in a turgid game at Craven Cottage.