Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
Dec 30 Steven Gerrard ended a troubled year in fine style on Friday by leading Liverpool to a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United that sent the Anfield club into fifth place in the Premier League.
The England midfielder, who missed much of 2011 with a groin injury and an ankle infection, scored the third goal 12 minutes from time after coming on as a 59th-minute substitute.
Striker Craig Bellamy also scored twice against his former club after Newcastle had taken the lead midway through the first half through France midfielder Yohan Cabaye.
Newcastle, who have now lost seven times in succession at Anfield, are seventh in the table. Liverpool (34 points from 19 games) moved above Arsenal into the Europa League qualification spot before Saturday's full programme of fixtures. (Writing by Stephen Wood, editing by Tony Jimenez)
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.