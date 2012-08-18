LONDON Aug 18 Brendan Rodgers endured a sorry
Premier League start as Liverpool boss with a 3-0 defeat at West
Bromwich Albion on the opening day of the season on Saturday
while Arsenal, without Robin van Persie, were held 0-0 by
Sunderland.
A Zoltan Gera cracker, Peter Odemwingie's penalty after
Daniel Agger had been sent off, and Romelu Lukaku's header left
former Swansea City manager Rodgers frustrated as Liverpool fans
sang the name of sacked predecessor Kenny Dalglish.
Swansea showed they have got over the loss of Rodgers as
Michael Laudrup's new side thumped Queens Park Rangers 5-0 away
with Spanish close-season signing Michu scoring twice.
Mladen Petric also enjoyed a dream debut with a brace in
Fulham's 5-0 home triumph over Norwich City while West Ham
United's return to the top flight was marked by a 1-0 win over
Aston Villa as fellow new boys Reading drew 1-1 with Stoke City.
Newcastle United host Andre-Villas Boas and Tottenham
Hotspur later (1630 GMT) with champions Manchester City hosting
Southampton on Sunday when Chelsea go to Wigan Athletic.
Manchester United and Van Persie travel to Everton on
Monday.
