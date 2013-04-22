MANCHESTER, England, April 22 Manchester United won their 20th league title on Monday when a Robin van Persie hat-trick led them to 3-0 victory over Aston Villa and gave them an unassailable 16-point lead over last season's Premier League champions Manchester City.

Van Persie's goals after two, 13 and 33 minutes - the second among the best scored at Old Trafford - propelled Alex Ferguson's side to victory in front of a jubilant home crowd.

It is the 13th Premier League title for both the club and Ferguson, who has now won 49 club trophies in his managerial career.

United, who will surpass the record of 95 points set by Chelsea in 2004-05 if they win their four remaining games, have 84 points with City, who have a game in hand, on 68. (Writing by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)