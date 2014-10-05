LONDON Oct 5 Radamel Falcao grabbed his first goal for Manchester United to secure a 2-1 Premier League victory over Everton on Sunday.

It put United fourth in the table ahead of three other games on Sunday.

Argentina international Angel Di Maria scored his third goal in four games to give United the lead in the 27th minute but Leighton Baines, after having a penalty saved by David De Gea, crossed for Steven Naismith to head an equaliser.

Colombian striker Falcao, playing in place of United's suspended captain Wayne Rooney, poached the winner in the 62nd minute from a mis-hit shot by Di Maria. (Writing by Steve Tongue; editing by Toby Davis)