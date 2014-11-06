LONDON Nov 6 West Bromwich Albion striker Saido Berahino received his first England call-up as Roy Hodgson named his squad on Thursday for the Euro 2016 qualifier against Slovenia and a friendly with Scotland this month.

The 21-year-old Berahino is the top-scoring Englishman in the Premier League this season with seven goals and adds firepower to a squad without injured Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge.

"He's played so well not only for West Brom but also for the (England) under-21s," Hodgson told a news conference. "He's been in such good form. There was no reason to pass over his credentials."

Southampton full back Nathaniel Clyne joins up with the squad for just the second time, hoping to make his senior debut, and there were recalls for Michael Carrick, Theo Walcott and Ross Barkley after their returns from injury.

West Ham United midfielder Stewart Downing returns to Hodgson's squad after an extended absence as England host Slovenia at Wembley on Nov.15 before a visit to British rivals Scotland for a friendly three days later.

"He's had a tremendous resurgence of form. I think it was the right time to ask him to come back," Hodgson said of Downing.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Joe Hart (Manchester City), Fraser Forster (Southampton), Ben Foster (West Bromwich Albion)

Defenders: Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Chris Smalling (Manchester United), Leighton Baines (Everton), Phil Jagielka (Everton), Nathaniel Clyne (Southampton), Kieran Gibbs (Arsenal), Calum Chambers (Arsenal), Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), James Milner (Manchester City), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Liverpool), Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur), Jack Wilshere (Arsenal), Theo Walcott (Arsenal), Ross Barkley (Everton), Michael Carrick (Manchester United), Stewart Downing (West Ham United)

Forwards: Wayne Rooney (Manchester United), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal), Rickie Lambert (Liverpool), Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) (Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)