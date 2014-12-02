LONDON Dec 2 Steven Gerrard's future at Liverpool may be in doubt but he turned back the clock to score in a 3-1 victory at struggling Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Manchester United maintained their recent improvement with a fourth successive league win, beating Stoke City 2-1 at Old Trafford with a Marouane Fellaini header and Juan Mata free kick either side of a Steven Nzonzi goal for Stoke.

United stay fourth but have 25 points, eight behind leaders Chelsea who host Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, while Liverpool have climbed to eighth place with 20 points.

Queens Park Rangers crashed to a seventh successive away league defeat and slipped to one off the bottom when they were beaten 2-0 at Swansea City.

In the night's other early match, Burnley climbed out of the relegation zone with a 1-1 draw at home to mid-table Newcastle United.

Those results did not affect the top of the table, with Manchester City and Southampton, as well as pacesetters Chelsea, all playing on Wednesday.

Gerrard, 34, left out of the starting lineup on Saturday, started at Leicester and rifled home a poor clearance to turn the balance of the match Liverpool's way in the 54th minute.

The visitors have fallen behind when keeper Simon Mignolet conceded an own goal after 22 minutes before a 26th minute Adam Lallana equaliser for Liverpool.

Leicester were reduced to 10 men when captain Wes Morgan was sent off for a foul on Rickie Lambert after 63 minutes and they conceded a third when Jordan Henderson scored after 83 minutes. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Ken Ferris)