LONDON Dec 29 Liverpool ended their topsy-turvy 2014 on a high after two goals from Adam Lallana, one excellent and one freakish, helped inspire their 4-1 trouncing of Swansea on Monday in the last Premier League game of the year.

Brendan Rodgers, whose side came so close to winning the title in May but have laboured so often since, could afford a festive smile after his side's biggest home win of the season which at last reprised some of the best of the goal-hungry, early-2014 Liverpool.

Alberto Moreno both started and finished off an excellent team move to score after 33 minutes before Lallana was gifted one of the strangest goals of the season after 51 minutes.

Swansea keeper Lukasz Fabianski took an age to make a clearance, then struck the ball straight at the England midfielder only for the ball to thump into Lallana and balloon into the empty net.

Within a minute Swansea responded through Gylfi Sigurdsson before Liverpool took complete command, Lallana scoring an authentically excellent third just after the hour and Jonjo Shelvey netting a 69th minute own goal, flicking a header past his own keeper from Jordan Henderson's corner.

The victory, only Liverpool's third in their last nine Premier League games at Anfield, pushed them into eighth place on 28 points, jumping above Swansea on goals scored and just five points off the top four. (Writing by Ian Chadband, editing by Pritha Sarkar)