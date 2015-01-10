LONDON Jan 10 Lazar Markovic scored his first Premier League goal for Liverpool as Brendan Rodgers's side beat 10-man Sunderland 1-0 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Markovic put Liverpool in front on nine minutes when the Serb bundled his way into the Sunderland area and fired a shot past Costel Pantilimon to score the only goal of the game.

The 20-year-old Markovic, who is yet to show his best form since joining from Benfica in July, then hit a spectacular volley against the bar before former Black Cats midfielder Jordan Henderson struck the Sunderland post.

Sunderland midfielder Liam Bridcutt was sent off for a second bookable offence at the start of the second half, but the home side came close to an equaliser when Adam Johnson's long-distance strike hit the underside of the bar and bounced clear.

Liverpool remain eighth in the Premier League table with 32 points from 21 matches, while Sunderland are 14th with 20 points from 21 games.

Later on Saturday, joint-leaders Chelsea and Manchester City play Newcastle United and Everton respectively. (Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)