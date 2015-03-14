LONDON, March 14 Queens Park Rangers' relegation fears worsened and their dismal away record continued with a 3-1 defeat by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

Defeat for QPR, who have lost 13 of 14 away games this season, left them 19th with 22 points from 29 matches. Palace are 12th on 33 points.

Wilfried Zaha put Palace ahead before the hosts scored two goals in two minutes as James McArthur doubled the advantage and Joel Ward added a third late in the first half.

Matt Phillips pulled a late goal back with a thunderous strike but it failed to spark a QPR revival and Chris Ramsey's side now face an uphill battle to avoid relegation.

Second-placed Manchester City travel to Burnley later on Saturday needing a win to close the five-point gap on leaders Chelsea, who play Southampton on Sunday.

Arsenal host West Ham United hoping to cement third spot, while Sunderland and Aston Villa meet in a relegation scrap at the Stadium of Light. Bottom side Leicester City play Hull City. (Editing by Ed Osmond)