LONDON, March 21 Manchester City kept alive their faint title hopes thanks to a much-needed 3-0 victory over 10-man West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

Gareth McAuley was sent off in a case of mistaken identity for West Brom after 90 seconds at the Etihad Stadium when referee Neil Swarbrick failed to spot that Craig Dawson had been the culprit in hauling down Wilfried Bony when he was through on goal.

Bony then put City ahead after 27 minutes before Fernando added a second just before the break and David Silva scored after halftime to hand City boss Manuel Pellegrini victory in his 100th game in charge.

City have 61 points from 30 matches, three behind leaders Chelsea who have a game in hand over their title rivals and play Hull City on Sunday.

Pellegrini's side, who were dumped out of the Champions League by Barcelona in midweek, now have a five-point advantage over fourth-placed Manchester United who travel to Liverpool on Sunday.

West Brom remain 13th with 33 points from 30 games.

Third-placed Arsenal travel to Newcastle United later on Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur, hoping to close the gap on the top four, host bottom side Leicester City and new Sunderland boss Dick Advocaat takes his struggling side to West Ham United. (Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Toby Davis)