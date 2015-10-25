LONDON Oct 25 Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League table after a goalless draw with Manchester United on Sunday but the much-hyped clash proved far less eventful than the day's other local derby.

Sunderland beat bitter rivals Newcastle United 3-0 to escape the bottom of the table, condemning Aston Villa to 20th place just a couple of hours after they sacked manager Tim Sherwood.

The game changed when Newcastle's captain Fabricio Coloccini was sent off just before halftime, Adam Johnson converting the resulting penalty.

Elsewhere Juergen Klopp was denied a first victory in charge of Liverpool when Sadio Mane scored a late equaliser for Southampton before being sent off in a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane retured to goal-scoring form after a lean spell for his club with a hat-trick in the London club's 5-1 romp at Bournemouth.

City have 22 points from 10 games, the same as Arsenal, while United are in fourth place with 20 points. (Reporting by Steve Tongue)