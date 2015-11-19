LONDON Nov 19 Four months after quitting Liverpool for Manchester City, Raheem Sterling will have the first opportunity to justify the move by getting one over his former employers when the teams meet at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Sterling joined City in the close season in a deal worth up to 49 million pounds ($74.49 million), but the circumstances surrounding the transfer left a bitter taste in the mouths of many Liverpool fans.

Sterling's relationship with Liverpool had soured in the lead up to the transfer after he gave an unauthorised interview to the BBC.

His agent Aidy Ward also angered the club by saying the England winger would not sign a new deal at Anfield -- even for 900,000 pounds a week.

Sterling has since said he has no regrets over quitting Liverpool and the Premier League table already offers some justification for the move.

Manuel Pellegrini's City side are top of the league, level on points with Arsenal. Liverpool, on the other hand, are still settling down under new boss Juergen Klopp and are 10th.

City, who stalled with a goalless draw against bottom side Aston Villa last time out, could welcome back Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Pablo Zabaleta and Samir Nasri from injury.

MARTIAL DOUBTFUL

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six league games but visit West Bromwich Albion on Saturday looking to mend the defensive frailties that nearly cost them defeat by local rivals Tottenham Hotspur before substitute Kieran Gibbs rescued a point.

Manchester United, who trail third-placed Leicester City by a point, face 11th-placed Watford with a doubt hanging over their rance striker Anthony Martial, who injured his foot in the 2-0 friendly defeat by England at Wembley on Tuesday.

Michael Carrick could also be missing for United after suffering ankle ligament damage in England's 2-0 defeat in Spain on Friday.

High-flying Leicester City sit one point behind the leaders and visit Newcastle United, who are one place and two points outside the relegation zone.

Pressure is mounting on Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho after a torrid start to the season for the champions.

The Blues, who host Norwich City, have lost seven of their 12 league games, including the last three, and are languishing in 16th place.

Midfielder Cesc Fabregas told Spanish paper Marca this week: "The results aren't doing our performances justice. We're playing better but we aren't having any luck."

Spurs and West Ham United clash at White Hart Lane on Sunday in a London derby with both sides locked on 21 points in fifth and sixth place respectively.

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham side have lost once in the league this season -- to Manchester United in their August opener -- while the Hammers have lost once in their last nine games.

