LONDON Nov 29 Jose Mourinho dropped his main striker Diego Costa for Chelsea's Premier League visit to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday but the champions still proved toothless up front as they ground out an undistinguished goalless draw at White Hart Lane.

Mourinho said before the game that his out-of-sorts Spanish striker was lacking confidence but having left him on the bench all afternoon, a Chelsea team with Eden Hazard as an unlikely target man offered only intermittent threats in an unusually tepid London derby.

Spurs enjoyed the lion's share of possession and chances and forced some decent work in the first half from Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic as they went a 13th straight league game without defeat, their best run since a 14-match streak in 1984-1985.

Hazard was at the centre of Chelsea's best opportunities, heading over the bar from a pinpoint Oscar cross in the 20th minute and volleying to force a tremendous save from Hugo Lloris in the 68th.

Yet still the Footballer of the Year saw his Premier League goal drought stretch to 17 games as Mourinho's side, unable yet to string together back-to-back league victories following last week's win over Norwich City, still struggle in 14th place on 15 points.

Spurs, unbeaten since the opening-day loss to Manchester United, remain fifth on 25, four points shy of the top of the table. (Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Clare Fallon)