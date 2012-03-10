(Adds quotes)
By Martyn Herman
LONDON, March 10 Bolton Wanderers claimed
a vital 2-1 victory over Queen's Park Rangers to climb out of
the Premier League's relegation zone on Saturday in a basement
scrap that again raised calls for goalline technology.
Ivan Klasnic struck a late winner for Bolton after QPR's
French striker Djibril Cisse had cancelled out Darren Pratley's
opener for the home side but the visitors were denied a clear
goal for Clint Hill after 20 minutes with the score at 0-0.
Hill's firm header from a corner was clawed out by Bolton
keeper Adam Bogdan but, although the ball had clearly crossed
the line, it was not awarded by referee Martin Atkinson.
Victory lifted Bolton to 16th place with 23 points, one
ahead of QPR who will end the day in the bottom three as the two
teams below them on goal difference, Blackburn Rovers and
Wolverhampton Wanderers, were playing each other later.
"I'm really disappointed in the performance of the
officials. The referee was let down by his assistants. Clearly
the ball was over the line. The linesman is there to see that --
that is what his job is. The linesman didn't see it," QPR
manager Mark Hughes told the BBC.
Even Cisse's equaliser after 48 minutes was suspect, the
France striker appearing offside before receiving the ball.
However, QPR were denied a vital point when Klasnic won it
for the home side after 86 minutes, showing a cool head to steer
a shot past Paddy Kenny after being played in by Ryo Miyaichi's
astute pass.
Later on Saturday Roberto Di Matteo takes charge of his
first Chelsea league match since being put in caretaker charge
of the club after the sacking of Andre Villas-Boas.
Chelsea host Stoke City looking for a win to put pressure on
fourth-placed Arsenal who are three points ahead and face
Newcastle United on Monday.
Third-placed Tottenham Hotspur are away at Everton later on
Saturday looking to get back to winning ways after consecutive
defeats ended their slim title hopes.
Leaders Manchester City are away at Swansea City on Sunday
hen second-placed Manchester United host West Bromwich Albion.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)