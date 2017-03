July 7 Hull City have signed goal-scoring winger Tom Ince, 22, son of former England captain Paul, from Championship club Blackpool.

The England Under-21 international agreed a two-year deal with the club, the Premier League team said on their website (www.hullcitytigers.com) on Monday.

No transfer fee has been agreed. If it cannot be settled between the teams it will be finalised by a tribunal.

Hull, beaten in the FA Cup final by Arsenal in May, are managed by Steve Bruce who played with Ince's father Paul at Manchester United from 1989-95.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)