LONDON, June 3 England are hopeful defenders
Gary Cahill and John Terry will be fit for Euro 2012 despite
both suffering injuries in their final warm-up match against
Belgium, the FA's Trevor Brooking said on Sunday.
Central defender Cahill went off with a suspected broken jaw
in Saturday's match at Wembley but Brooking, the director of
football development, told BBC radio that the initial signs were
promising.
"Gary was certainly the initial main concern last night, so
he went for a scan. At the moment the feedback is that we are
hoping it's not cracked," he said.
"I'm sure they will have a second look but at present we are
hoping that's going to be OK."
Terry, Cahill's Chelsea team mate, had complained of a tight
hamstring muscle in the 1-0 win that brought him a 73rd cap.
"John Terry had a hamstring issue which will be scanned this
morning. The medical staff are hopeful that it's not bad enough
for him not to be able to stay in the squad," said former
England midfielder Brooking.
"At the moment we are still hoping that the 23 (squad
members) might stay intact."
England play France in their opening Group D Euro 2012 match
in Donetsk, Ukraine, on June 11.
Manager Roy Hodgson has already lost experienced key
midfielders Frank Lampard, winner of 90 caps, and Gareth Barry,
53 caps, as well as reserve goalkeeper John Ruddy from the
original squad through injury.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)