LONDON Aug 12 England goalkeeper Joe Hart and forward Daniel Sturridge have withdrawn from the squad for Wednesday's friendly against Euro 2012 runners-up Italy due to injury, the FA said on its website (www.thefa.com) on Sunday.

Hart has a back problem that forced him to miss Manchester City's 3-2 win over Chelsea in the Community Shield season curtain-raiser at Villa Park on Sunday which means John Ruddy or teenager Jack Butland will make their England debut in goal.

Ruddy, 25, was selected for the Euro 2012 squad but had to pull out before the tournament with a broken finger. Butland was called up and although he did not play at the Euros the 19-year-old was Britain's keeper at the Olympics.

Chelsea's Sturridge, who came on as a substitute against Manchester City, is suffering with a toe injury.

England manager Roy Hodgson will not call up any replacements to the squad that is preparing for the match against the Italians in Berne. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Ed Osmond)