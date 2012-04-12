LONDON, April 12 Chelsea defender Branislav
Ivanovic will miss Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham
Hotspur at Wembley after being handed a three-match ban by the
Football Association (FA).
The Serbian international was found guilty of violent
conduct on Thursday following an incident in the 2-1 Premier
League victory over Wigan Athletic at Stamford Bridge on
Saturday, the FA said in a statement.
Television replays showed Ivanovic lashing out at Wigan's
Shaun Maloney in an off-the-ball incident unseen by the match
officials and he was charged retrospectively.
Ivanovic appealed against the charge but it was dismissed by
the FA.
The defender will also miss Premier League games against
Arsenal and Queens Park Rangers but is available for both legs
of the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.
