LONDON Aug 13 Chelsea defender Branislav
Ivanovic will be able to play in the Premier League club's
opening match of the season against Wigan despite receiving a
red card against Manchester City in the Community Shield on
Sunday, his club said.
The Serbian international had escaped the sanction as the
Community Shield was not classed as a competitive first-team
fixture, Chelsea said on their website (www.chelseafc.com).
Ivanovic, 28, was issued with a straight red card by referee
Kevin Friend during the first half of the season curtain-raiser,
after a tackle on Aleksandar Kolarov. City won the game 3-2.
Ivanovic would be banned for three non-first-team games,
said the London club, who open their season at Wigan next
Sunday.
(Reporting By Mark Pangallo; Editing by Clare Fallon)