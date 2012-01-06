LONDON Jan 6 Everton defender Phil Jagielka has been ruled out for up to six weeks with a knee ligament injury, manager David Moyes said on Friday.

Jagielka, who has won 10 caps for England, picked up the injury in Wednesday's 2-1 Premier League home defeat to Bolton Wanderers in a challenge with visiting striker David Ngog.

The injury comes at a bad time for Moyes who has also lost Leon Osman, Tim Cahill and Jack Rodwell to injury and whose side are 11th in the league.

Midfielder Osman will require surgery to remove floating bone in his knee while Cahill suffered a groin injury against Bolton and Rodwell suffered a hamstring tear in the same game. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alan Baldwin)