Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
LONDON Jan 6 Everton defender Phil Jagielka has been ruled out for up to six weeks with a knee ligament injury, manager David Moyes said on Friday.
Jagielka, who has won 10 caps for England, picked up the injury in Wednesday's 2-1 Premier League home defeat to Bolton Wanderers in a challenge with visiting striker David Ngog.
The injury comes at a bad time for Moyes who has also lost Leon Osman, Tim Cahill and Jack Rodwell to injury and whose side are 11th in the league.
Midfielder Osman will require surgery to remove floating bone in his knee while Cahill suffered a groin injury against Bolton and Rodwell suffered a hamstring tear in the same game. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alan Baldwin)
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.