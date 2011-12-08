LONDON Dec 8 Aston Villa midfielder
Jermaine Jenas will be out of action for the rest of the season
after surgery on his left Achilles tendon, the Premier League
club said on Thursday.
The former England international, who arrived on loan from
Tottenham Hotspur in August, was taken off on a stretcher during
Villa's home game last Saturday against Manchester United.
The club said Jenas, who has hardly featured for Villa, was
expected to be out for around six months.
"This is tragic for Jermaine and of course we are all deeply
disappointed for him," said manager Alex McLeish in a statement
on the club website (www.avfc.co.uk).
"To lose a player of his talent and experience is bad enough
but never to have seen him play enough in the Villa shirt for
our fans to appreciate the player he is, that's terrible bad
luck."
